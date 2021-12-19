PODCAST: QB Kedon Slovis goes in-depth on his transfer decision, USC career

Now-former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis returns to the Trojan Talk podcast one last time for an in-depth discussion on his decision to transfer, what the transfer process has entailed, an honest look back at this season, his relationships with Graham Harrell, Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart, his conversations with new coach Lincoln Riley before making the decision to leave and much more.

