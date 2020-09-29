TrojanSports - PODCAST: Ranking our favorite USC football storylines with Max Browne

Now that there is actually a football season to prepare for and discuss, former USC quarterback Max Browne joined TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young as they ranked their five favorite storylines for this relaunched Trojans campaign.

Listen as the guys react to having football back on the schedule out west here, discuss whether offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive lineman Jay Tufele should reconsider their opt-out decisions, talk expectations for Todd Orlando's defense and much more.

**LISTEN HERE**