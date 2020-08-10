TrojanSports - PODCAST: Reacting to reports of a 2020 season on the brink with Max Browne

Former USC quarterback Max Browne offers a player's perspective on the ever-changing outlook for the 2020 college football season as he and co-host Ryan Young react in real time to the news Monday that the Big Ten (and maybe the Pac-12) could be giving up on hopes for a fall football season.

We discuss the broader implications on what this means for college football moving forward, and Browne throws out an idea to consider if there is going to be a delay until January.

Plus, the guys discuss USC 4-star QB commit Jake Garcia's move to Valdosta, Ga., where he'll look to play his senior high school season and whether that has any impact on his Trojans commitment. Also, listen to our exclusive interview with Garcia after that conversation.

Finally, we talk to USC 4-star cornerback commit Prophet Brown, looking back on his surprising announcement and how CBs coach Donte Williams reeled in his commitment.

