TrojanSports - PODCAST: Setting the stage for an expected Pac-12 football return

PODCAST: Setting the stage for an expected Pac-12 football return
Former USC quarterback and Trojans analyst Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young on the Trojan Talk podcast to recap the wild Wednesday that was for the Pac-12 as the conference suddenly looks poised to get a fall season back on track.
The guys discuss how this all came to be, the factors at play, what a Pac-12 schedule may look like and how that impacts the conference's hopes for potential College Football Playoff consideration.
