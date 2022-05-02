PODCAST: Takeaways from USC spring practice with Max Browne, Adam Grosbard

A week-plus removed from the USC's spring game, a week to digest and reflect on the developments and storylines from five weeks of practice, the Trojan Talk podcast returns with a full episode.

Former USC QB Max Browne joins host Ryan Young to break down the spring game, the play of the quarterbacks, a strong take on Miller Moss' future with the program and more.

And then USC beat writer Adam Grosbard, from the Orange County Register, joins the show to talk about what was learned over the entirety of spring, the impact transfer additions, other stock risers and how the Trojans have fully bought in to Lincoln Riley.

**LISTEN HERE**