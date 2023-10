The Trojan Talk Podcast is back and takes a hard look at USC's defense and embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch this week.

Former USC QB and our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne joins host Ryan Young to examine the Trojans' defensive performance against Colorado, what the first half of this season has revealed about the unit and where it goes from here.

Plus, Browne breaks down his favorite play design from the last game, previews the matchup with Arizona and the guys talk about Brenden Rice's emergence this season.

**LISTEN HERE**