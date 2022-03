PODCAST: Talking Caleb Williams and previewing USC spring practice

USC starts spring practice Tuesday, and we kick it off with a new Trojan Talk podcast, as host Ryan Young is joined by former QB Max Browne and The Athletic's Antonio Morales.

Browne goes in-depth on why the Caleb Williams hype is justified and what he expects from the Trojans' new quarterback, while Morales lends his perspective to all the key storylines for this team over the next five weeks.

