It has been an eventful handful of days for USC football, and the Trojan Talk podcast puts it all in context and perspective.

Ryan Young is joined by Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney to discuss 4-star 2021 QB Jake Garcia's commitment to USC, and Young and regular co-host Max Browne, the former USC QB, banter about Bryce Young's de-commitment and flip to Alabama, Matt Fink's moment vs. Utah, Michael Pittman's dominance and much more.

