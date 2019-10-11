PODCAST: Talking Reggie Bush and the USC-Notre Dame matchup
USC football analyst Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young to react to the Reggie Bush news that TrojanSports.com broke Thursday -- that USC's NCAA-mandated disassociation with Bush can potentially end this summer -- and the guys break down the Trojans' matchup at Notre Dame and what this game means.
**LISTEN HERE**
