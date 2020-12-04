TrojanSports - PODCAST: Talking USC-Wazzu, early signing period and Jake Garcia reaction

The newest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast covers a lot of ground ...

First, former USC QB and resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young to set the stage for USC's game Sunday vs. Washington State, breaking down how the Cougars are different under new coach Nick Rolovich, what to look for on both sides of the ball and score predictions.

Then, Rivals analyst Adam Gorney joins the show to react to the news of QB Jake Garcia's USC decommitment, what it means for the Trojans' pursuit of fellow 4-star QB Jaxson Dart, what USC commits Michael Trigg and Michael Jackson III did to earn their big boosts in the latest Rivals rankings, where things stand with Korey Foreman, Raesjon Davis, Ceyair Wright and others and predictions for the early signing period.

