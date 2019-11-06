USC football analyst and former QB Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young to have the Clay Helton discussion in the wake of the Trojans' ugly loss to Oregon last weekend.

Browne also shares perspective from being on the roster at the end of the Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian eras and how he expects the rest of this season to unfold. Plus, thoughts on expected AD hire Mike Bohn.

**LISTEN HERE**