PODCAST: The LA Times' Brady McCollough and Ryan Kartje talk USC football

On the latest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by Los Angeles Times national college football reporter Brady McCollough to discuss his trip to Cincinnati to profile Luke Fickell, where Fickell stands in the USC coaching search as well as other notable names on everybody's list for that opening.

Fellow Times reporter Ryan Kartje joins for the second segment to discuss what we truly learned from USC's win at Colorado and what to expect from this team the rest of the season.

**LISTEN HERE**