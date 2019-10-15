PODCAST: The Markese Stepp debate and dissecting USC-Notre Dame
The Trojan Talk podcast is back with a jam-packed episode as co-hosts Ryan Young and Max Browne, the former USC quarterback and now Trojans analyst, dissect the Trojans' loss at Notre Dame, have an animated debate about running back Markese Stepp's role, discuss QB Kedon Slovis, whether the USC defense is playing to its weaknesses and why this Air Raid doesn't look like the Air Raid.
