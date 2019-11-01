PODCAST: Trojans analyst Max Browne breaks down the matchup with Oregon
As we do every Friday, we bring USC football analyst and former QB Max Browne in to break down the Trojans' matchup and to debate some USC football hot takes with co-host Ryan Young.
Browne explains why he thinks USC (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) can beat Oregon (7-1, 5-0) in the Coliseum and the ares of the matchup that give him the most optimism and most concern.
Plus, predictions for USC QB Kedon Slovis, score predictions and more debate.
