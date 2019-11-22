PODCAST: USC analyst Max Browne breaks down the UCLA matchup and more
On the latest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast, USC football analyst and former QB Max Browne gives his thorough breakdown of the matchup with UCLA, why he thinks the Trojans will roll to a comfortable victory and he and co-host Ryan Young have yet another discussion about what they expect that will mean for Clay Helton and this program in the aftermath.
**LISTEN HERE**
