PODCAST: USC-Big Ten ramifications and new baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz

A week after USC again shocked the college football world in announcing its move -- along with UCLA -- to the Big Ten in 2024, the Trojan Talk podcast dives deep into all the ramifications for the program, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and college football in general.

Los Angeles Times national college sports reporter Brady McCollough joins the show to cover all the relevant storylines and opine on what's ahead for USC and the Big Ten.

Then, new USC baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz comes on to discuss taking on the Trojans job, the expectations he and the administration have, the keys to elevating the program, his Major League Baseball career and more.

