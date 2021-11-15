PODCAST: USC DE Nick Figueroa, LA Times' Brady McCollough and more

The Trojan Talk podcast returns with a loaded show.

USC redshirt senior defensive end Nick Figueroa joined to talk about his journey from FCS walk-on to junior college standout to leading USC in sacks in 2020 to battling through a tough injury-marred season. He also discusses his ambitious off-the-field goals for the future.

The Los Angeles Times' Brady McCollough joined the show to break down his in-depth profile of Baylor coach Dave Aranda and discuss Aranda as a USC coaching candidate, as well as other thoughts on the ongoing Trojans coaching search.

And then Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney joined the program to react to the news Sunday night that five-star cornerback Domani Jackson has de-committed from USC.

**LISTEN HERE**