USC quarterback Kedon Slovis joined the Trojan Talk podcast this week for an in-depth discussion on a variety of topics, both looking ahead and reflecting back on his breakout freshman season.

Slovis updates the health of his arm now four and half months removed from his injury in the Holiday Bowl, his reaction to the JT Daniels transfer portal news last month, how the lack of QB depth now affects his approach on the field, what Kurt Warner worked with him on this offseason, his relationship with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, why he thinks he was underrated coming out of HS, the feedback he's gotten from past USC star QBs, some great perspective on his journey last year and thoughts on Bru McCoy and the Trojans' other young receivers.

We're also joined on the show by Rivals analyst Adam Gorney, who looks back on that 3-star ranking for Slovis coming out of high school, while also discussing the new Rivals250 rankings and why Trojans commits Calen Bullock, Xamarion Gordon and Brandon Campbell in particular saw their stock surge.

And finally, newest USC basketball transfer addition Drew Peterson joined the show to talk about his transfer from Rice, his brief commitment to Minnesota and how he found his way to the Trojans in the end.

