The Trojan Talk podcast returns with a loaded guest lineup, as USC 4-star running back commit Brandon Campbell, Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Terez Paylor and Los Angeles Times national college football reporter Brady McCollough join the show.

Campbell talks about the big news of the week -- 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis' USC commitment Friday night -- including his involvement in that process and what the Trojans are getting in the star receiver and his 7-on-7 teammate. Campbell also discusses his efforts to get more top prospects to join this USC 2021 class and discusses some of the key guys he's talking to right now.

Paylor joins the show to discuss USC's draftees Austin Jackson and Michael Pittman and their fits with their respective teams, as well as Trojans legend Troy Polamalu's Hall of Fame induction and some insight into how that process unfolds.

Finally, McCollough breaks down the latest developments in the NCAA's new Name, Image, Likeness proposal and the compromises it wants in order to move forward with allowing college athletes to profit off those components. He also gives his take on when we might see college football again.

