PODCAST: USC's complicated 2020 QB situation and more Clay Helton talk
In the latest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast, USC football analyst and former QB Max Browne debates with co-host Ryan Young what the Trojans should do at quarterback in 2020, why freshman Kedon Slovis' strong play down the stretch is making it especially complicated and what this all means for JT Daniels' future.
Browne also relates USC's QB depth dilemma to his situation in 2016 when he won the starting job only to be replaced a few games in by Sam Darnold. Browne is candid in discussing how that situation did not serve his best interests and how it influences his opinion on Slovis/Daniels.
Plus, the guys discuss whether USC piling up wins down the stretch changes anything for Clay Helton's fate and future.
