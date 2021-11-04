PODCAST: USC's QB rotation, Clay Helton's new job, in-depth ASU preview

The Trojan Talk podcast returns with a very full episode of topics, insight and debate.

Former USC quarterback Max Browne joins the show to give his take and perspective on the Trojans' QB rotation with junior Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart, how it was deployed last week and what to expect from this offense moving forward.

He also weighs in on Slovis' NFL potential and what should become of his future.

Browne and TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young discuss the big news across the country this week as former USC coach Clay Helton is hired as Georgia Southern's head coach.

And then DevilsDigest.com publisher Hod Rabino delivers a depth of insight on the Sun Devils and what to expect from the Arizona State side of the matchup this week.

**LISTEN HERE**