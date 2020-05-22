**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

USC senior associate athletic director/chief of staff Brandon Sosna and Trojans sophomore cornerback Chris Steele join the Trojan Talk podcast for in-depth, engaging interviews about a wide range of topics.

Sosna offers his perspective on the ever-evolving optimism for USC playing a full 2020 football season, the Trojans football scheduling strategy and what went into the Ole Miss home-and-home agreement, his connection with AD Mike Bohn and he takes some questions from our subscribers.



And then Steele shares stories from his freshman season, his relationship with new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and the major off-the-field impact he feels new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is already having on the program.

That and much more in this stacked episode of Trojan Talk.

