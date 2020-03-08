PODCAST: USC spring football preview with analyst Max Browne
USC starts spring practice Tuesday, and storylines abound for the Trojans as they introduce an entirely new defensive staff.
TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young and co-host Max Browne, the former USC quarterback turned Trojans analyst, discuss their takeaways from the new coaches' comments earlier this week and preview each position group and the most compelling players entering spring practice.
**LISTEN HERE**
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here. For past subscribers, start here and sign in.**