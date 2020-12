The new Trojan Talk podcast is up for USC-UCLA week.

Former USC QB Max Browne and co-host Ryan Young debate the key storylines of the week, including whether fans were too fixated on the run game struggles from Sunday, what to make of linebacker Palaie Gaoteote's transfer portal timing, what the Pac-12 should have done to fix the division race and, of course, a preview of the Trojans' showdown with the rival Bruins this week.

**LISTEN HERE**