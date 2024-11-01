Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
PODCAST: Which Trojans are the surest bets to make major impacts in 2025?
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
The Trojan Talk Podcast is back with Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker tackling the USC football storylines of the week, plus comparing notes and lists and their top 10 Trojans most likely to make a major impact for the team in 2025 as we take a big-picture look at the roster.

The guys also look ahead to USC's matchup at Washington this weekend.

**LISTEN HERE**

