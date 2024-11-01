PODCAST: Which Trojans are the surest bets to make major impacts in 2025?

in other news
Everything Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of Washington week
Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after practice Tuesday.
PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats from USC's win over Rutgers
See how the Trojans graded out in their 42-20 win over Rutgers.
Kyle Ford reflects on 'frustrating' season after best game of USC return
Kyle Ford had his best game of the season Friday for USC and hopes it's the start of more to come.
USC snaps skid, Makai Lemon emerges as new star in needed win vs. Rutgers
Perspective on USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers on Friday night.
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's bounce-back win over Rutgers
Full postgame video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's win over Rutgers.
The Trojan Talk Podcast is back with Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker tackling the USC football storylines of the week, plus comparing notes and lists and their top 10 Trojans most likely to make a major impact for the team in 2025 as we take a big-picture look at the roster.
The guys also look ahead to USC's matchup at Washington this weekend.
