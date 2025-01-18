Polynesian Bowl: Ranking the top 10 performances in Friday's game

HONOLULU – The 2025 edition of the Polynesian Bowl was the first to have underclassmen as part of the festivities, and a number of the 2026 recruits on hand had standout performances on Friday night at Kamehameha High School on O’ahu. It always has the makings for a good event when the top players show up and make their presence felt. Friday night’s matchup between Team Makai and Team Mauka certainly became a showcase for some of the top prospects in the current and upcoming classes with several top recruits showing why they rank as high as they do. The game itself came down the wire with a highlight play sealing the 28-21 victory late in the fourth quarter for Team Makai.

Advertisement

1. WR Dakorien Moore

He nearly came away from a celebration with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with an injury, but the five-star Oregon signee was a cut above during Friday’s game. Moore looked the part of the No. 1 receiver throughout the week, and he backed that up with his one-handed leaping touchdown grab late in the game that ultimately sealed the victory for Team Makai. The 75-yard play featured just as impressive of a run after the catch as the one-handed grab, and it helped cement Moore as one of the game MVPs.

2. QB Husan Longstreet

Husan Longstreet

The No. 8 pro-style QB in 2025 was the most consistent signal caller throughout the entirety of the event, and he took his game to a new level Friday night. Longstreet, who won MVP honors along with Moore, was responsible for four touchdown passes in the game including the game-winning 75-yard throw to Moore. The USC-bound quarterback, who has already been on campus for several weeks with the Trojans, was able to make plays at each level and even used his feet to keep plays alive and move the chains. His arm strength continues to be an impressive part of his game and that was on display with his pass on the game-winning play.

3. DL Deuce Geralds

Deuce Geralds

The four-star defensive lineman from Georgia was a standout performer earlier in the week when the linemen put on pads. He shined in the one-on-one drills, and he was clearly the best defensive player on the field Friday night. Geralds was a menace along the defensive front for Team Makai and it led to a pair of sacks for the 2026 prospect who created havoc for the offensive line throughout the evening. Even when he wasn’t getting sacks, Geralds was disruptive and able to hurry the Team Mauka quarterbacks, putting them in difficult spots. His performance earned the No. 20 prospect in the class the defensive MVP award on Friday.

4. WR Aaron Gregory

Aaron Gregory

Another underclassman who shined in the game was the Team Mauka receiver and Texas A&M commit from Georgia. Gregory played with a ton of confidence and came up with some of the biggest catches of the game for his team. The four-star prospect had multiple grabs that went over 25 yards, and he became a big-play threat in the game for his team throughout the night. He was especially impressive making plays in the middle of the field where he moved the chains and kept the offense moving for his squad.

5. WR Winston Watkins

The Ole Miss signee doesn’t have the height of other top wide receivers, but his talent was on full display early and often during Friday’s game. The 5-foot-10 receiver, who ranks 85th overall in the 2025 class, scored two touchdowns in the Polynesian Bowl and was counted on for several important plays throughout the game. His first score came on a screen pass that Watkins took 11 yards for a score up the sideline as he used his speed to beat the defenders to the end zone.

6. QB Jaron Sagapolutele

While Longstreet will grab headlines for his late-game heroics, the Team Mauka quarterback certainly left a strong impression during his final high school game as well. The Cal-bound native of Hawaii was impressive from the early going Friday. He guided a scoring drive on his team’s first opportunity to take the field, including a big connection with Gregory over the middle of the field. Sagapolutele threw a late interception as he looked to help his team tie it up after the touchdown for Moore, but his ability to push the ball down the field and showcase his arm strength and accuracy made it a memorable evening for the Rivals250 signal caller.

7. DE Jake Kreul

Jake Kreul

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher was not the heaviest defensive lineman among the group this week, but he gave the offensive line fits with his speed. Throughout the four days of practice, offensive linemen continually pointed to Kreul as the fastest defensive lineman and forced them to change their own technique just to keep up. That rolled over into the game with the Rivals250 prospect sacking Team Makai quarterback Madden Iamaleava in the first half of Friday’s game on a play where Kreul simply had too much speed for his man.

8. DE Epi Sitanilei

The Ohio State-bound edge rusher had a quiet week, but he unleashed his ability late in the game Friday. As the offensive line began to wear down for Team Makai late, Sitanilei made his presence felt with his ability to make plays against the run. He had several impressive stops late and even managed to be disruptive in the passing game as well. Like Kreul, the California native’s speed was too much for the offensive line to handle Friday night.

9. OL David Sanders

It can be difficult to gauge the effectiveness of an offensive lineman in an all-star game, but that wasn’t the case for the top-rated offensive tackle in the class. The Tennessee signee looked the part of a top-10 recruit all week long, and he again showed why he is so highly regarded during Friday’s action. He had no issue keeping the Team Makai defensive line in check, and his ability to stonewall defenders was evident throughout the night. He looks the part of a high-level tackle prospect in every way, and it was clear that he was tops at his position in the Polynesian Bowl.

10. CB Alex Graham