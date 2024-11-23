Portal Rumor Mill: Latest buzz surrounding transfers

Johntay Cook (Photo by University of Texas)

The transfer portal has not even officially opened yet – it opens on Dec. 9 – but the news is ramping up so there’s no better time for an initial Transfer Portal Rumor Mill.





Bodiford started the season opener at right tackle for Middle Tennessee but then missed the rest of the season because of injury so as a graduate transfer he will get one more year. San Diego State has been showing the most interest in getting Bodiford on campus but Akron and others have been reaching out as well.

Kennesaw State fired its coach and now a ton of players have hit the transfer portal including Bowers, who is getting a lot of Group of Five interest so far. The offensive lineman has heard from Arkansas State, New Mexico State, Akron, Georgia State and Charlotte among others as things pick up.

The former Oklahoma State offensive lineman hit the portal in September so he’s had some time to hear from schools and a lot of big programs are getting involved. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has Duke, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Houston, Colorado and Texas A&M reaching out. In recent days, Mississippi State and Auburn have been involved as well.

One of the best receivers in the transfer portal market, Cook has heard from basically every school out there except Alabama and Ohio State as those programs have basically figured out their wide receiver needs. Early on, Ole Miss, Georgia and Oregon reached out quickly once Cook left Texas.

The former Notre Dame defensive lineman has been picking up steam since announcing he intended to enter the transfer portal. Cal has been heavily involved with Ford along with Boise State, Liberty, North Carolina and Mississippi State. Ford has no visits finalized yet but those are in the works so he should hit the road soon.

The former Utah running back, who announced his intention to leave the Utes in recent weeks, has a long, long list of suitors. The former four-star running back has been hit up by USC, Auburn, Minnesota, Michigan State, Tulane, Nebraska, Louisville, Liberty, Iowa State, USF, Appalachian State, Mississippi State, Duke and a whole host of others. Visits will be crucial for Glover to narrow it down.

The former UTSA running back intends to enter the portal and early on he’s heard from Tulane, Arkansas State and Tulsa. Florida Atlantic was getting more involved with Griffin but he’s unsure where everything stands there with the coaching change.

The former high four-star receiver who signed with Alabama before heading to UCF is now looking for a new home with four schools most involved and others coming all the time. Appalachian State, Memphis, Western Michigan and Coastal Carolina have reached out the most to Leary, who’s in the process of scheduling visits.

After announcing his intention to enter the portal, the tight end from Cincinnati has fielded interest from a ton of schools. Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Liberty, West Virginia, Illinois, Houston and UNLV have been the most involved as Schmitz will graduate in December and then focus on finding a new home.

The former UCF safety has spoken through a few schools through his NIL agent but the main one so far has been UCLA. The Bruins are reaching out the most and could be a team to watch especially as a visit is set up for the former three-star athlete who signed with Cincinnati out of high school.