Position might not be certain but decision locked for Gino Quinones
Gino Quinones had an outstanding visit to USC this past weekend. He’s signing with the Trojans and will be back on campus in a few weeks.Even if the three-star lineman from Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Lo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news