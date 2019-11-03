The questions were going to come after a loss like this, about coach Clay Helton's future and where everything goes from here for USC football.

The Trojans, needing a win over No. 7/8-ranked Oregon to maintain realistic hopes for a run to the Pac-12 championship game, instead lost 56-24 as the Ducks scored touchdowns on eight straight possessions.

The Trojans drop to 5-4 overall with the loss, and Helton drops to 10-11 since the start of last season.

So, yes, the question was going to come Saturday night and it was delivered as respectfully as it could be with a reporter asking Helton why he believes he's the right coach to lead this program moving forward.

"You know, I've been here 10 years and I believe in being a servant to this university and to the young men that are here," Helton responded. "Each and every day I wake up and represent them and our school, and I will continue to do that each and every day. I'll fight like hell with the people that I believe in and the people that I love, until they ask me not to do it anymore. I'm going to show up on Monday and work my butt off for the next one. That's what coaches do. That's what ball coaches are, and I'll continue to do the only thing I know, which is to fight."

With USC set to hire Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn, per reports Friday, the dominos of change are already tumbling within the USC athletic department. Helton's status has been part of the narrative since last season's 5-7 tumble, and now it's the narrative with new leadership set to decide the course for the future of the program.

On that note, Helton was asked if he went into the game feeling like he needed to win to save his job.

"I've never thought about [that]. The guys that I think about are the guys that are beside me and that are in that locker room. That's what I feel, is I'm trying to help them win a championship, our staff is trying to help them win a championship and I love them," he said. "Every one in that locker room I've signed, I've been in their living room. I love them like sons. I'm not worried about me. I've coached and played enough ball for 10 lifetimes. I'm worried about helping them win a Pac-12 South championship and trying to get a Pac-12 championship. Whatever is written is already written. God already has that plan.

"Until then, I'm going to dang fight and help them to win the Pac-12 South. We're in a hole right now. We've got to do our job and win the next three games and hope for a little help."

Watch Helton's full postgame press conference below as well as interviews with other USC players and coaches.

