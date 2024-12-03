Predictions: Adam Gorney calls his shot on more than 20 top prospects

Cortez Mills (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

National Signing Day is almost here. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a shot with some final predictions as the fax machines warm up. By the way, do they still do that?

The high three-star linebacker has been committed to Baylor since July and the Bears have made it tough to flip especially with how they’re playing in the second half of the season. Oklahoma and Oregon have been the two mainstays working to flip him but all signs now point to him sticking. Prediction: Baylor

If Mack Brown stayed as North Carolina’s coach or a new one was named, maybe the Tar Heels could land the four-star, in-state defensive end. But it was a big disappointment to Campbell that Brown was let go and Tennessee has thoroughly impressed him. Prediction: Tennessee

Kansas State started reaching out to Tennessee tight end commit DaSaahn Brame in recent days after Cure finally got to visit Oregon for a game-day visit and while Brame said he’s signing with the Vols, Cure’s recruitment could still go either way. This is a major toss-up but Oregon hardly loses late in the recruiting cycle. Prediction: Oregon

Notre Dame seemed like the front-runner for so long but every time Faraimo was expected to commit to the Irish it never happened. USC came in very strong through the fall and now it looks like the Trojans lead for the Adonis-looking four-star linebacker from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic. Prediction: USC

I reported early Tuesday that Texas is making a serious and concerted effort to get five-stars Fasusi and Justus Terry and that could still definitely happen as the Longhorns are seemingly not messing around with NIL and targeting top prospects only. That could sway Fasusi in the end but I’ve also been told if Bill Bedenbaugh stays as Oklahoma’s offensive line coach then that’s where the five-star will go. Prediction: Oklahoma

His two Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin teammates flipped to Florida recently and then Ffrench took an official visit to Gainesville. But the confidence still seems to be on Texas’ side to keep the five-star receiver. Prediction: Texas

The four-star defensive back from Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County had been committed to Tennessee since July but backed off that pledge as Florida made a major push to land him. Hayward was in Gainesville over the weekend and it looks like the Gators lead big but Georgia hasn’t given up. Prediction: Florida

After talking to multiple sources, not even the programs involved seem to know exactly what’s going on down the stretch in Hilson’s recruitment. There has been some Missouri smoke after he visited this past weekend but would going to Florida State (if teammate Jayvan Boggs flips there) or Texas A&M (where teammate Brady Hart flipped) be out of the question? Texas is still in play with Syracuse and Pitt, too. Prediction: Missouri

USC has dealt with numerous flips coming from prospects especially in the Southeast but this is one we expect to stick with the Trojans. Penn State and Georgia tried hard to get the Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill electric receiver but USC probably holds on. Prediction: USC

The four-star receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman stays quiet about his intentions but playing in the SEC has been a huge draw and playing with an elite quarterback seems like a priority. Once Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan, Alabama stepped into the void and the Crimson Tide have five-star quarterback Keelon Russell. Prediction: Alabama

A week ago I would have easily put in a flip pick for Mills to head to Nebraska. But there is some coaching upheaval and uncertainty there although the NIL number could be higher and that’s always tempting. And the hiring of Daikiel Shorts as receivers coach could be the final straw. Prediction: Nebraska

The former Appalachian State quarterback commit flipped his pledge to Oklahoma State in September and it looked like the Cowboys would sign the three-star quarterback from Lehi, Utah. But Oklahoma offered on Tuesday night and now the Sooners are definitely a big player heading into a final decision on Wednesday. Prediction: Oklahoma

The five-star cornerback from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker has been committed to Ohio State since February and he made the trip back to Columbus this past weekend which was big. While there has been a lot of secrecy about what’s happening down the stretch, one source said the gut feeling is he flips to Auburn. I’m going with that pick as well. Prediction: Auburn

Once considered a heavy Notre Dame lean, this recruitment has come down to Michigan and Colorado and down the stretch the Wolverines have taken the lead. A late decision to the Buffaloes - to join Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy teammate London Merritt - wouldn’t be a shock but I’m sticking with the Wolverines. Prediction: Michigan

Georgia and Ohio State emerged as the two front-runners after Rogers backed off his pledge to Alabama. Over the last few weeks it seems like the Buckeyes have taken the lead but the Bulldogs can never be counted out of any recruitment. Prediction: Ohio State

If the No. 1 offensive tackle returned to Ohio State for the Michigan game last weekend then this would be an easy Buckeyes pick. But after a trip to Columbus two weekends ago and a meeting with coach Ryan Day, things seem to have settled out and the late chatter is all about him sticking with Tennessee. Ohio State offered Marshall offensive line commit Phillip Bowser, a possible replacement? Prediction: Tennessee

Almost all the No. 1 prospects from Louisiana end up at LSU. Stewart took a mid-week visit to Baton Rouge last week. There were rumors that he was heading back to LSU for the Oklahoma game over the weekend but that turned out to be false. USC took the lead in this one a couple weeks ago and the Tigers are 100 percent in this until the end but sources say the Trojans still feel OK about where things stand late. Prediction: USC

Read above on Fasusi. Texas is making a serious NIL push for top targets and there seems to be some serious consideration about playing for the Longhorns. But the five-star defensive tackle has been leaning heavily toward Georgia for some time and with his decision on Friday there’s still some wiggle room but it would have to be a huge payday for Kirby Smart to lose out on such a top target. Prediction: Georgia

Nebraska had a fantastic recruiting pitch and Terry was even considering delaying things a while to keep considering the Huskers and others but it would be a big surprise at this point if Texas didn’t win out for the four-star do-it-all prospect from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights. Prediction: Texas

This one is still a toss-up and should be until decision time. As of late Tuesday, it looked like a two-team race between the five-star offensive guard sticking with Florida State or flipping to LSU. Coach Mike Norvell has tried to save this one but without Alex Atkins in Tallahassee that’s tough. Prediction: LSU