With Clay Helton's status as USC football coach the chief interest of fans and observers of the program, it was noteworthy Tuesday that university president Carol Folt and chairman of the school's board of trustees Rick Caruso made a visit to football practice.

And that they did so during the 20-minute window at the beginning in which reporters are allowed inside the practice field.

Helton shook hands with Folt and Caruso. The embattled coach was of course asked about the exchange after practice when reporters were allowed back into the complex.

Naturally (and understandably) he didn't offer any real insight into the nature of the visit.

"They've been great. First person I ever walked into when I went in the locker room [after the loss to Oregon on Saturday] was President Folt. Her support and Mr. Caruso's support has always been there, and I'm appreciative," Helton said. "That's one of the great things about being a part of the Trojan family. Obviously this a production-based business and you want wins, but those people have always been great to me. And most importantly they've always been [supportive] to our student-athletes, and that's what I'm appreciative for is this community around here takes care of those young men on the field. To see them out here today supporting this team and this staff meant a lot to us."