President Carol Folt, Chairman of BOT Rick Caruso visit USC practice
With Clay Helton's status as USC football coach the chief interest of fans and observers of the program, it was noteworthy Tuesday that university president Carol Folt and chairman of the school's board of trustees Rick Caruso made a visit to football practice.
And that they did so during the 20-minute window at the beginning in which reporters are allowed inside the practice field.
Helton shook hands with Folt and Caruso. The embattled coach was of course asked about the exchange after practice when reporters were allowed back into the complex.
Naturally (and understandably) he didn't offer any real insight into the nature of the visit.
"They've been great. First person I ever walked into when I went in the locker room [after the loss to Oregon on Saturday] was President Folt. Her support and Mr. Caruso's support has always been there, and I'm appreciative," Helton said. "That's one of the great things about being a part of the Trojan family. Obviously this a production-based business and you want wins, but those people have always been great to me. And most importantly they've always been [supportive] to our student-athletes, and that's what I'm appreciative for is this community around here takes care of those young men on the field. To see them out here today supporting this team and this staff meant a lot to us."
USC president Carol Folt was at football practice today. Clay Helton came over to greet her, and said after practice how much he appreciated her support pic.twitter.com/GfHRa23LsA— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 6, 2019
The timing of the unusual visit makes some sense as Caruso and the board of trustees met to approve major changes to the group's structure Tuesday.
Helton's job status has been the subject of speculation and scrutiny for more than a year, as he finished a 5-7 season last year before being retained by former athletic director Lynn Swann.
Swann exited as AD in September and USC is expected to finalize a deal with Cincinnati AD Mike Bohn in the near future.
With new leadership taking over at every level above him -- including Folt -- Helton's future has been in question all fall, and a 56-24 loss to Oregon on Saturday that made the Trojans' Pac-12 title hopes very unlikely was viewed as the last straw by many. Helton was even asked about his future after the game.
"I've never thought about [it]. The guys that I think about are the guys that are beside me and that are in that locker room. That's what I feel, is I'm trying to help them win a championship, our staff is trying to help them win a championship and I love them," he said. "Every one in that locker room I've signed, I've been in their living room. I love them like sons. I'm not worried about me. I've coached and played enough ball for 10 lifetimes. I'm worried about helping them win a Pac-12 South championship and trying to get a Pac-12 championship. Whatever is written is already written. God already has that plan."