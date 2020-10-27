TrojanSports - Priority 2021 RB target Alton McCaskill says USC in his 'top 5, for sure'

CONROE, Texas -- USC has checked off pretty much every offensive need in this 2021 recruiting class, but the Trojans went into this cycle wanting two running backs and a couple leads still remain to find another prospect to pair with 4-star commit Brandon Campbell.

Four-star Rivals250 prospect Byron Cardwell, out of San Diego, is intent on taking his time, and Cal seems to have the most buzz in his recruitment right now. And then there's speedy 3-star standout Alton McCaskill, out of Conroe, Texas, who is also in no hurry, is still talking to a handful of schools and isn't giving away many hints as to where things stand.

TrojanSports.com visited McCaskill after his Oak Ridge High School practice Tuesday evening to get the latest on where things stand.

What he did make clear is that USC remains very prominent in his recruiting picture as he looks to maybe start narrowing things down soon.