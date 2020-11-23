TrojanSports - Priority 2022 WR CJ Williams shares the latest on his USC recruitment

USC took notice of 2022 Mater Dei HS wide receiver CJ Williams prior to his sophomore year, and he's been a priority target for the Trojans ever since.

But especially since Sept. 1, when NCAA recruiting calendar opened the door for college coaches to formally reach out to prospects in that next cycle, the Trojans have made it clear to Williams how important he is to them.

“They recruit me hard. Obviously, I’m right in their backyard, Mater Dei is the power house and the wheelhouse for USC. Coach [Bruce] Rollinson went there, and we have a rich history there. We obviously got Bru McCoy there, Amon-Ra St. Brown there, a good amount of guys. I think they make me a big priority," Williams told TrojanSports.com. "Me, David Bailey, Domani Jackson are three of the 2022 cats they’re on really hard. They tell me this all the time."

In a time where many top prospects are increasingly not staying close to home for college, the priority for USC remains to get the elite talent in its backyard to think about being the foundation that gets the Trojans back into national contention.

In the case of Williams, the No. 3-ranked WR and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2022 class, USC wide receivers coach Kerry Colbert is taking the lead on trying to sell him that the Trojans are the right fit for his future.