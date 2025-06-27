Priority 2027 QB target Peyton Houston talks USC interest

INDIANAPOLIS -- USC has gone all-in on four-star Peyton Houston (Shreveport, Louisiana) as its priority quarterback target in the 2027 class, and the interest level seems very mutual.

Houston, who had the opportunity to get out to Los Angeles and spend time on campus in recent weeks, talked deeper about his Trojans interest while competing at the Rivals Five-Star earlier this week.

"It's been great. Coach Lincoln Riley, coach [Luke] Huard calls. Just having a chance to learn the offense, go outside and put that to play has been big for me, just knowing that it's a fit and just continuing to build that relationship," Houston said.

"Lincoln Riley's the head coach, it means a lot, the history he's had. It's been great and just one day at a time building a relationship with him."

Houston, who is ranked the No 6 QB and No. 44 overall national prospect in the 2027 class, has his choice of offers from top national programs, so the Trojans have a fierce recruiting battle ahead.

But what they have to offer seems to be a uniquely strong fit for the goals Houston has for his football career.

"One goal I've always had is to be a Heisman. [Riley] seems to do a good job of putting people in the Heisman Trophy winner. Another goal for me is just going to the Hall of Fame, and his quarterbacks are in the NFL and that's where I need to be to have that opportunity to be a Hall of Famer," Houston said.

Riley also struck a chord with Houston by relating his experience coaching Kyler Murray -- one of his three Heisman winners -- at Oklahoma.

"They say they put in a line [with] Kyler, and honestly I've been watching Kyler since I was younger. I used to watch him on highlight videos before every game, so just him saying that it means a lot. It's a blessing for sure," Houston said.

Oklahoma is another stronger contender for Houston, along with Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, while Notre Dame just offered him as well.

While USC has a lot working its favor, those other contenders may offer their own appeal as it was notable what Houston said when asked the most important factors for him in choosing a school.

"Me and my parents talk about it all the time, a school has to check all the boxes. Just make sure it's a right fit for you at the right time, say a prayer about it and just gotta have full conviction about it," he said. "The area matters. I'm from the country originally, so just being in an area that seems country -- not too country but an area that is smooth, not too violent, not too loud. Just being in a place off the field where it helps you, you can't lose yourself. Just being developed off the field too. Football comes to an end eventually, so you gotta be well set off the field. And just the place that give me the two goals in mind -- the Heisman and the Hall of Fame."