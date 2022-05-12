Top-25 national prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, the highly-coveted defensive end from local St. John Bosco HS, seems genuinely undecided as to his future.

He had a busy spring, taking visits to Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, two trips to Oregon and a handful to USC, and while he hopes to take his official visits this summer, he hasn't yet settled on any details.

"I'm pretty sure in the summer, but I'm not sure when or where yet," he said.

Asked if he gained any further clarity from all those spring trips, as he considers his options and tries to narrow down his recruitment, he said "a little bit."

"I mean, it's still hard to tell," he added. "I'm still thinking about it with my family and stuff, trying to think about where I want to go. I mean, it's hard."

Stressful?

"Yeah, but it's good stress," he replied. "I'd rather have that type of stress than none at all."

The fan bases of the programs in play for the agile 6-foot-6, 270-pound pass rusher might feel the same way.

As for the Trojans, there's a lot of reasons to think they might be right at the top of that list of contenders -- starting with the fact that he said he's been to USC "at least" four times already this year.