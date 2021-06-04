Priority OLB target David Bailey recaps his USC visit, where things stand

Four-star Rivals100 outside linebacker David Bailey is one of the most important targets overall for USC in this 2022 recruiting cycle, so it made sense that he was one of the first prospects the Trojans hosted on campus with the recruiting dead period lifting this month.

Bailey took an unofficial visit to USC on Wednesday along with his Mater Dei teammate, Rivals100 wide receiver CJ Williams, and the experience seems to have only reinforced the Trojans as a top contender in his recruitment.

Most telling, Bailey says he already has plans to come back again next week and spend more time with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and the staff.