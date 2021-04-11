Priority OLB target David Bailey talks USC visit plans, top 3 schools
David Bailey hears from his USC-bound Mater Dei HS teammates all the time, that he should be the next to continue the Monarchs-to-Trojans pipeline. Four-star inebacker Raesjon Davis and wide receiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news