Since arriving at USC a little more than 15 months ago, safeties coach Craig Naivar has been working to replenish the talent on the depth chart and build a foundation for the future at the position.

And he's done a remarkable job, signing three 4-star safeties in the 2021 class in Calen Bullock, Xamarion Gordon and Anthony Beavers (while USC also landed another 4-star prospect in Jaylin Smith who is projected for the nickel spot, which the Trojans view as an extra safety), and then landing high-impact transfers in Xavion Alford (from Texas) and Chris Thompson Jr. (Auburn) -- both Rivals250 prospects from the 2020 class.

As for this recruiting cycle, the top safety on the board for Naivar and USC is Rivals100 standout Zion Branch, out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., and so far the Trojans look to be in a very strong position in his recruitment.

"It's been really the most out of all the schools right now," Branch said of his communication with the Trojans. "USC has really been reaching out a lot. My relationship with Coach Naivar is really close. We talk pretty much every day. He talks to me about my track meets, school, pretty much everything. We talk about his wife, his kids. Pretty much we talk about all aspects of life, so I feel like my relationship with him is really close. ...