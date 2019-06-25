ATLANTA -- When local 4-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren de-committed from Oklahoma in March, the buzz started immediately about USC getting fully back in the mix with the local prospect.

Behind the scenes, the Trojans have been aggressive in their pursuit of Green-Warren, letting him know exactly where he stands on their recruiting board.

"USC, they just want to let me know it's a family out there. They want me a lot. They tell me I'm the No. 1 corner on their board so that's pretty [big] for me," he told TrojanSports.com on Monday after arriving for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge here in Atlanta. "We keep in contact a lot. I talk to coach [Greg] Burns a lot, coach [Chris] Hawkins. ...

"It's showing me that they really like me and they really want me as a player down there. That's a huge factor to me. I want to go down there and visit a little bit more, sit down with the coaches and have a great day with them."

Meanwhile, Green-Warren let the Trojans know where they stand with him as well, including USC in the 'Final 6' list he posted to Twitter on Monday. The other schools to make the cut are Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State.

