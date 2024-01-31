Stop us if you've heard this before -- USC's defense is more talented and deeper than last season and that is cause for optimism that the much-maligned unit could be improved this year.

I may or may not have copied that directly from what we would have written a year ago about the Trojans' defense.

Head coach Lincoln Riley sat around a table with a handful of reporters last January and was so compelling and convincing that the offseason additions, which at that point didn't yet even include Bear Alexander (the most significant of all the incoming transfers), were going to transform the defense and solve many of the issues carried over from 2022.

We all know how that turned out ...

But there is obviously a different wrinkle to it all this time.

This isn't new talent and more depth playing under the same broken scheme of former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. No, this is new everything.

In just a couple short months, we've heard plenty of notable recruit feedback about the excitement for new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who came from the NFL ranks to perform a 180-degree turnaround across town at UCLA this past season. Add in LBs coach Matt Entz, who a head coaching job at FCS power North Dakota State to become a position coach for the Trojans; DBs coach Doug Belk, who was the defensive coordinator at Houston; and defensive line coach/co-DC Eric Henderson, who was well established with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

Those staff changes are the biggest reason for renewed optimism on the defensive side for USC, but the offseason roster additions do indeed help address major needs and provide a substantial influx of depth in the secondary.

We broke down the Trojans' offensive outlook last week, projecting our depth chart for spring practice (which doesn't have a start date yet but will likely launch sometime in March). It's a little bit harder to project this defense, given that Lynn and the staff will be making fresh evaluations on all the players and what we knew from last year may not apply the same way in 2024. Also, there is just a lot of competition ahead at linebacker, edge rusher and throughout the secondary.

But we'll take our shot nonetheless at making sense of where things stand entering the spring.

Manoah Faupusa, one of the defensive recruits who visited last weekend, noted that Lynn told him the Trojans will run a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, so we'll work from that basis. Granted, they more or less ran a 4-2-5 under Grinch (and under Todd Orlando, etc.), but we'll swap out the "rush end" spot for a second traditional defensive end as we try to fit the pieces together here.