The offense loses a ton of star power with the likes of Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams, prolific RB MarShawn Lloyd and top WRs Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington heading to the NFL. Across the board, the depth chart is more wide-open than it has been in Lincoln Riley's tenure here, and with that comes a ton of intrigue for the months ahead.

We'll start with the offense, outlining our projected depth chart for the start of spring, the top position battles to monitor through March/April (USC has not announced a start date for spring practice yet) and the biggest questions we have about the unit.

It's very likely USC is not yet done adding to its roster, with the post-spring transfer window still to come, but it's a good time to at least size up how the Trojans will look entering spring practice in a couple of months.

1. Miller Moss, redshirt junior

2. Jayden Maiava, redshirt sophomore

3. Jake Jensen, redshirt junior

The job won't just be handed to Moss after the addition of Maiava, the dual-threat transfer from UNLV who passed for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and rushed for 277 yards and 3 scores last season. Maiava has more game experience, but Moss has two full years in Riley's offense and showed his mastery of the scheme in the Holiday Bowl, when he passed for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 INT while making his first career start.

That performance changed everything. Riley quipped afterward that it probably scared off some transfer QBs who were looking at USC, and it also addressed anything that Moss needed to prove in transferring the growth and development he'd showcased on the practice field to delivering at a high level in a true game setting for the first time. It also made Riley's job tougher in a way because USC still badly needed to attract a QB from the transfer portal just to fill out the depth chart. The Trojans were fortunate to reel in Maiava, who initially committed to Georgia before quickly changing his mind.

Riley had suggested previously that he could look to add two more QBs to get to four scholarship players at the position, but that now seems an impossibility with Moss and Maiava both starting-caliber options for 2024, both with multiple years of eligibility remaining and with five-star QB commit Julian Lewis officially reclassifying into the 2025 recruiting class last week. While Lewis' commitment has a long way to go until he formally signs with the program, with in-state Georgia (among others) continuing to make a strong push for the young phenom from Carrollton, Georgia, as long as he's committed to USC it's going to be hard to convince another QB to hop on board at this time.

Getting back to the matter at hand, though, Moss should have a major leg up on Maiava entering the spring. It's not just his command of the offense but also that Riley has seen his trajectory over the last two years behind the scenes, and just as notable, so have his teammates. Moss has emerged as a clear leader for the Trojans in offseason workouts and has the full support of his teammates, who see this as Moss' time to shine with Williams moving on to the NFL.

Maiava is a high-upside talent but also one who can benefit further from developing under Riley -- while he learns the USC offense. Maiava had a breakout 2023 season, but he didn't have any performance remotely as impressive as what Moss did against a good Louisville defense in the Holiday Bowl. There will be a competition, yes, but it would shock us if a healthy Moss isn't leading the Trojans out on the field to start next season.