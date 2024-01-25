Projecting USC's offensive depth chart and biggest questions for spring
It's very likely USC is not yet done adding to its roster, with the post-spring transfer window still to come, but it's a good time to at least size up how the Trojans will look entering spring practice in a couple of months.
We'll start with the offense, outlining our projected depth chart for the start of spring, the top position battles to monitor through March/April (USC has not announced a start date for spring practice yet) and the biggest questions we have about the unit.
The offense loses a ton of star power with the likes of Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams, prolific RB MarShawn Lloyd and top WRs Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington heading to the NFL. Across the board, the depth chart is more wide-open than it has been in Lincoln Riley's tenure here, and with that comes a ton of intrigue for the months ahead.
With that said, let's dive into it all ...
USC projected offensive depth chart for spring
Quarterback
1. Miller Moss, redshirt junior
2. Jayden Maiava, redshirt sophomore
3. Jake Jensen, redshirt junior
The job won't just be handed to Moss after the addition of Maiava, the dual-threat transfer from UNLV who passed for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and rushed for 277 yards and 3 scores last season. Maiava has more game experience, but Moss has two full years in Riley's offense and showed his mastery of the scheme in the Holiday Bowl, when he passed for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 INT while making his first career start.
That performance changed everything. Riley quipped afterward that it probably scared off some transfer QBs who were looking at USC, and it also addressed anything that Moss needed to prove in transferring the growth and development he'd showcased on the practice field to delivering at a high level in a true game setting for the first time. It also made Riley's job tougher in a way because USC still badly needed to attract a QB from the transfer portal just to fill out the depth chart. The Trojans were fortunate to reel in Maiava, who initially committed to Georgia before quickly changing his mind.
Riley had suggested previously that he could look to add two more QBs to get to four scholarship players at the position, but that now seems an impossibility with Moss and Maiava both starting-caliber options for 2024, both with multiple years of eligibility remaining and with five-star QB commit Julian Lewis officially reclassifying into the 2025 recruiting class last week. While Lewis' commitment has a long way to go until he formally signs with the program, with in-state Georgia (among others) continuing to make a strong push for the young phenom from Carrollton, Georgia, as long as he's committed to USC it's going to be hard to convince another QB to hop on board at this time.
Getting back to the matter at hand, though, Moss should have a major leg up on Maiava entering the spring. It's not just his command of the offense but also that Riley has seen his trajectory over the last two years behind the scenes, and just as notable, so have his teammates. Moss has emerged as a clear leader for the Trojans in offseason workouts and has the full support of his teammates, who see this as Moss' time to shine with Williams moving on to the NFL.
Maiava is a high-upside talent but also one who can benefit further from developing under Riley -- while he learns the USC offense. Maiava had a breakout 2023 season, but he didn't have any performance remotely as impressive as what Moss did against a good Louisville defense in the Holiday Bowl. There will be a competition, yes, but it would shock us if a healthy Moss isn't leading the Trojans out on the field to start next season.
Running back
1A. Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks, senior
1B. Quinten Joyner, sophomore
3. A'Marion Peterson, redshirt freshman
4. Bryan Jackson, freshman
With MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones off to the NFL and Darwin Barlow (and Raleek Brown) transferring out, USC had to once again pull an established running back from the transfer portal. But unlike the last few years where that high-profile addition was immediately inserted as the clear No. 1 back, I don't think that's the case here.
Yes, Marks will have a major role after totaling 1,883 rushing yards, 1,225 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns the last four years at Mississippi State (with 573 rushing and 167 receiving yards in 2023). But Joyner has home-run ability, and I'm projecting the second-year four-star back out of Texas as one of the major breakout players for the Trojans in 2024. Despite not getting more than 5 carries in any game as a true freshman, Joyner managed to deliver a run of at least 10 yards (with a long of 47) in four of the five games in which he touched the ball. He was lightning in a bottle in very small sample sizes, and the upside is absolutely there for the speedy 5-foot-11, 205-pound back to be one of this offense's consistent big-play threats in 2024.
Marks may lead the team in carries, but I think Joyner leads the Trojans in rushing yards next season. As for the spring, it will be intriguing to hear what the buzz is from teammates and coaches for both players, while also not discounting the potential for Peterson and Jackson to be needed in the year ahead.
