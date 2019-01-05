TrojanSports.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- It stood to reason that 4-star USC wide receiver commit Puka Nacua, who is waiting until February to make his college choice official, might be swayed elsewhere after watching fellow star WRs Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford commit to the Trojans on Saturday.

That is not the case, he says.

"No, no, I'm still committed. I mean, who doesn't want those two players on their team?" Nacua said after the All-American Bowl, where he was teammates with McCoy and the injured Ford. "So, I mean, it's good news for me. I talked to Bru and Kyle before they [announced], so it was good to talk to them. We've got a little gameplan going on."