USC wide receiver commit Puka Nacua quite literally went out on top in finishing his senior season at Orem (Utah) High School last Friday.

He helped his team to a second straight Utah 4A state championship -- in a 60-13 win over Dixie -- and notched two final touchdown receptions to polish off his unparalleled prep resume.

According to the local Deseret News, Nacua set state records for single-season touchdown receptions (26) and receiving yards (2,336) and broke career records for receiving yards (5,226), touchdown catches (58) and total receptions (260).

Speaking by phone Tuesday night, Nacua told TrojanSports.com that he hasn't yet put those feats into full perspective as he spent the weekend just enjoying this latest state title and spending time with all his teammates together for probably the final time.

"Shoot, I don't know, I'd definitely say just winning back-to-back -- to win two state championships, that was really the biggest one for me," he said. "I wasn't really worried too much about the records. They were coming along and there's definitely personal goals I had set that I was able to go through and mark off, but definitely to win back-to-back is definitely the stat that's going to stick out to me the most when I look back upon it all."

Now, though, it's time for Nacua to turn his full focus forward with National Signing Day just two and a half months away.

Nacua has been committed to the Trojans since June and will take his official visit to USC from Dec. 14-16. He'll also take an official visit to Utah the previous week as the local Utes remain the biggest challenger for his services.

Nacua talked with TrojanSports.com about where his commitment stands, the other schools that are still after him and the message he's received from the USC coaching staff about their own futures.