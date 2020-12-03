TrojanSports - Putting 4-star QB Jake Garcia's USC decommitment in perspective

It always figured that there would be another domino to tumble in USC's unique 2021 quarterback recruiting triangle.

The Trojans had long held commitments from 4-star QBs Jake Garcia and Miller Moss but were aggressive in recent months in their pursuit of fellow 4-star QB Jaxson Dart.

Schools rarely sign two top-10 caliber QBs in the same class, let alone three.

And while Dart has not made a decision yet, that domino did fall Thursday night as Garcia announced on social media that he has decommitted from the Trojans.

Garcia, the highest-ranked of the three QBs as the No. 5 pro-style QB and No. 42 overall prospect in this 2021 class, had been committed to USC since Sept. 23, 2019. He was the first Trojans commit in this 2021 class, for that matter, but no longer.

