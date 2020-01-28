News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 22:04:57 -0600') }} football Edit

QB Blake Shapen down to two schools, talks USC visit and upcoming decision

2020 dual-threat quarterback Blake Shapen (Shreveport, La.) took his USC official visit last weekend.
2020 dual-threat quarterback Blake Shapen (Shreveport, La.) took his USC official visit last weekend. (Sam Spiegelman)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Blake Shapen, USC's top remaining quarterback target in this 2020 class, has one more official visit to take and then a decision to make.

Shapen, a 3-star dual-threat quarterback from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., took his Trojans official visit last weekend and he'll check out Baylor this weekend before deciding which school holds his football future.

But from the sounds of it, the USC staff made exactly the impression it needed to make last weekend.

"I'm still trying to figure everything out and make sure I'm making the right decision for myself and my future and where I feel most comfortable at," Shapen told TrojanSports.com. "I'm going to take my visit to Baylor and see how it goes, but I mean, I really do like USC a lot. So we're just going to have to see what happens after Baylor."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}