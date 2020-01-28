Blake Shapen, USC's top remaining quarterback target in this 2020 class, has one more official visit to take and then a decision to make.

Shapen, a 3-star dual-threat quarterback from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., took his Trojans official visit last weekend and he'll check out Baylor this weekend before deciding which school holds his football future.

But from the sounds of it, the USC staff made exactly the impression it needed to make last weekend.

"I'm still trying to figure everything out and make sure I'm making the right decision for myself and my future and where I feel most comfortable at," Shapen told TrojanSports.com. "I'm going to take my visit to Baylor and see how it goes, but I mean, I really do like USC a lot. So we're just going to have to see what happens after Baylor."