FRISCO, Texas -- With 2020 USC quarterback commit Bryce Young in the national recruiting spotlight this month, first at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta last week and now competing at the Elite 11competition here as part of The Opening Finals, the Alabama questions have been aplenty.

"A good amount, a very good amount. Very persistent fan base," Young said with a smile, when asked how often he's been asked about the Crimson Tide trying to make a surge in his recruitment.

Alabama's interest in the top-ranked dual-threat QB in the class is well-known and Young acknowledges that he hears from the staff there often.

But he offered the same response Sunday as he has throughout this process, reiterating that his college decision has been made.

