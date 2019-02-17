Afterward, the USC commit discussed at length his relationship with new Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and his excitement to play in Harrell's version of the Air Raid offense.

NORWALK, Calif. -- Bryce Young was named the top quarterback at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp at Cerritos College on Sunday after delivering precise passes in one-on-one drills and showcasing the potential that has him rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the 2020 class.

"I've been in touch with him a really good amount," Young told TrojanSports.com. "I was on the phone with him the day before yesterday and the day before that. We talk a lot. I was able to go up to 'SC and sit down and really talk football with him and really pick his brain and his philosophy and all that. He's a really great guy, a really genuine guy, a great coach as well, a great offensive mind.

"So I'm really excited to be coached by him and go to 'SC. It's really been a great relationship."

Young, who stars down the road at Mater Dei High School, said he and his family spent several hours meeting with Harrell earlier this month just days after the new OC was hired.

They got to know each other a little better personally while also talking Xs and Os. Young said that when he first heard the Harrell to USC reports circulating, he looked up highlights of Harrell's North Texas offense.

He gained a much better understanding, though, after talking about it with Harrell during that first meeting.

"It's two different things, [watching] on TV and looking up stats and really seeing how it works. To see it from the inside, I learned a lot from his philosophies and stuff. I'm excited," he said.

Young completed 69.8 percent of his passes for Mater Dei in the fall, throwing for 3,846 yards, 39 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while also rushing for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns for the No. 1 team in the final USA Today HS rankings.

As he showed again Sunday, Young is a dynamic passer, but he does also have the ability to get out of the pocket and move when needed.

On that note, he shared what Harrell said about QB mobility when they met. That matter has been a point of curiosity among fans, though North Texas QB Mason Fine was not much of a runner at all last season (20 net rushing yards on 69 official attempts in 2018).

"He told me where he could see my mobility fit into the offense. He does a good job of, what he told me, adapting to the personnel," Young said. "So if it's someone who can't run he's going to make sure it's a stable pocket. If it's [someone who's] a little more mobile, he'll give them more freedom and stuff like that.

"He told me how he felt like he saw me and it was great for me to hear that. I played in an offense similar to that and my mobility really was able to show, and also being able to stay in the pocket and all that."

Young said he sees similar concepts in Harrell's offense to what he played in his first two years of high school at Cathedral before he transferred to Mater Dei.

"The offense is really similar to what I ran my freshman and sophomore year at Cathedral, and I had a lot of comfortability in that," he said. "I could see from his film at North Texas in past years how someone how I play could really thrive and flourish in that offense."

Again, their meeting wasn't just about Xs and Os and scheme, though.

Young had developed an especially strong connection with former USC QBs coach Bryan Ellis, and it sounds like he's on his way to establishing that with Harrell now.

"For me, you meet a lot of guys and coaches, and for him it was really different how genuine I felt [he is]," Young said. "A lot of guys you can tell, they want to make small talk just to make you feel comfortable, but it's not genuine. Him, we had a lot of genuine conversations [about] his family, the stuff he stands for. For me it was great to see a coach who is genuine and honest like that. ... He's a great guy."

After the recent de-commitment of 4-star wide receiver Koy Moore earlier this month, Young and kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) are USC's only 2020 commitments at this point.

While Young reiterated that his commitment was never in doubt, the hiring of Harrell reaffirmed his decision for him. "I even feel better," he said.

That doesn't mean other schools don't still call and try to change his mind, but Young says he reiterates to each that he's set on the Trojans.

"I'm always respectful ... but I make sure they all know I'm solid with 'SC, I'm committed," Young said. "I never want to disrespect a coach or anything. I have a lot of respect for all the coaches out there -- it's a hard job -- but they all know I'm solid with 'SC."