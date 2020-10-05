TrojanSports - QB commit Miller Moss talks weekend USC visit, Michael Trigg, Korey Foreman

When quarterback Miller Moss committed to USC at the start of June, he told the coaching staff he was ready to turn from recruit to recruiter and help build this 2021 Trojans class up around him and the other existing commits.

Well, with the early signing period a little more than two months away, Moss decided it was time to take those efforts up a notch and try to get some of the Trojans' remaining top targets together.

The result was 4-star tight end Michael Trigg and his family flying from their home in Tampa, Fla., to Los Angeles this weekend for an unofficial campus tour, and Moss, Trigg, 5-star DE and No. 1 national prospect Korey Foreman (Corona Centennial HS) and Rivals100 4-star cornerback Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS) and their families convening Sunday for brunch in Malibu.

"I think it was something that was needed definitely for our class, obviously with the dead period and everything going on and the dead period being extended through Jan. 1, so anyone enrolling early or signing early won't have the freedom to take official visits," Moss told TrojanSports.com Monday night. "So I just think in order to kind of maintain 'SC's recruiting momentum, which is something that fell off I think for a little bit but now we've regained, I thought that it was necessary. And just in getting some of our top guys left at those five or six spots, I felt that was something was really needed and I'm glad we were able to do it."

Moss, from Bishop Alemany HS (before a summer transfer to Mater Dei HS), went in-depth on the weekend experience and where he thinks the Trojans stand with those top targets.

The most encouraging sign, of course, was that Trigg traveled across the country to take a closer look at USC after setting his commitment date for Oct. 11, with the Trojans among five finalists, along with South Carolina, Arizona State, LSU and Kentucky.

Moss said he reached out to Trigg about a month ago to try to get him out here for the visit.

While the recruiting dead period means that schools can't do any on-campus or off-campus recruiting, many top national recruits have started setting up informal visits to campuses nationally, just as any other prospective student or visitor would be able to do. They can't meet any coaches or get access to athletic facilities, but they can walk around and get a feel for the campus, which was the key for Trigg, having never been out to USC before.

"Obviously he's from Tampa, so he had never seen 'SC's campus before, and I think that was really, really important to him and his family, and I think they really, really liked what they saw so that was good," Moss said.