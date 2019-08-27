USC quarterback Jack Sears was not at practice Tuesday and announced on Twitter he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sears, a redshirt sophomore, was slotted No. 4 on the depth chart coming out of preseason camp despite being one of only two QBs on the roster with starting experience.

Sears drew one start last season against Arizona State, when JT Daniels was sidelined with a concussion, and completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 38-35 loss at home.

He declined to speak to reporters last Wednesday with the other quarterbacks and this comes as no major surprise.

"This past week has been a difficult time, a bump in the road, and it makes me realize that life is not linear," Sears wrote in his Twitter announcement. "I love my teammates, football, USC, and the USC degree. Nobody can ever take that degree away from me. I am proud of the work that I put in on and off the field, the way I competed and how I have comported myself. Life is about making good and informed decisions.

"In an effort to make a good, informed and non-rushed decision, it is time for me to enter the portal."

Sears will have two years of immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer wherever he lands.

USC is left with three scholarship QBs in Daniels, the sophomore starter, freshman backup Kedon Slovis and veteran Matt Fink.

Many fans wanted to Sears get more opportunity after that Arizona State game, but Daniels played the rest of the season. And once offensive coordinator Graham Harrell took over and installed his version of the Air Raid offense, it seemed clear it wasn't an ideal fit for Sears. His proclivity for running with the ball didn't mesh with Harrell's preference that his QBs make quick decisions and find an open receiver.

Harrell reiterated Monday on Trojans Live that Daniels won the job again because of his decisive play.

"It's who can process it, who can make decisions quickly, who can react full speed to people moving and things changing at a very fast pace," Harrell said. "So I think we had four guys that physically were good enough to play at this level, JT just processed it a lot quicker than the other [three] and that's what it came down to."

Slovis, meanwhile, has drawn high praise from Harrell dating back to the spring. He's repeatedly called the freshman quarterback a "special" talent and raves about his passing ability. It was not a surprise to observers of practice when he earned the No. 2 job, but it likely was a blunt surprise to the veteran QBs behind him.

Coach Clay Helton is scheduled to meet with reporters after practice Tuesday, along with the offensive players and coaches. Check back for reaction later this evening.