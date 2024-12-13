QB Jake Jensen to be USC's backup quarterback for bowl game

With two of USC's three scholarship quarterbacks entering the transfer portal, it remained a question who would backup starter Jayden Maiava when the Trojans play Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27.

Coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Thursday that Jake Jensen, who has been the Trojans' third-stringer, will remain with the team through the bowl game despite being in the portal.

Jensen has played just four snaps for USC over the last three seasons, since arriving as a JUCO transfer, and has not attempted a pass.

“Yes, Jake will be the backup in the bowl game," Riley said.

Riley was more tight-lipped about other bowl availability matters, like when he was asked if left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and center Jonah Monheim -- both headed to the NFL after the season -- would play in the game or opt out.

Most of USC's secondary -- potentially all five starters if safety Kamari Ramsey declares for the NFL draft while fellow safety Akili Arnold, cornerbacks Jaylin Smith and Jacobe Covington (plus backups John Humphrey and DeCarlos Nicholson) and nickel Greedy Vance Jr. are out of eligibility after this season -- are leaving, along with both starting linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and starting defensive tackles Gavin Meyer and Nate Clifton.

Between the seniors who could opt out of the game and the players already in the portal, it's guesswork at present as to who will suit up for USC.

“We've got some guys that are working through decisions right now. We kind of made the decision instead of announcing it kind of here early, while some of those decisions are getting made that we're going to get a little bit closer to it to be able to give you all some clarity and we will announce all the guys that are playing as we get closer," Riley said. "But there's definitely still some back and forth with guys that have some decisions to make.”